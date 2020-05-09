Another blow for Chamisa

News / National

by Staff repprter

In a further blow to Chamisa, the losing MDC Alliance parliamentary candidate for Zaka West in the 2018 polls has rejected claims that the alliance fielded people in that year' s general elections - adding that all candidates were seconded to contest by their respective parties.Festus Dumbu said emphatically - while also presenting the evidence - that he had contested the polls representing the MDC."The MDC Alliance did not field even a single candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections. I contested in Zaka West clearly representing the MDC, under the MDC Alliance electoral pact."Even our Declaration of Loyalty Forms were MDC forms not Alliance forms. PDP (People' s Democratic Party) had its own systems, (Welshman) Ncube had his own systems but we converged on the Alliance front," he said."It' s surprising to see lawyers of repute choosing to lie and mislead the nation on issues which are straightforward."The MDC must take responsibility for their mistakes and regularise every omission for the good of the people' s democratic revolution. Lies have short legs but the truth remains durable," Dumbu added.