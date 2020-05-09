Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

by Stephen Jakes
26 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has revealed that citizns are highly unable to survive during lockdown due to food challenges.

In its latest report the ZPP said in addition to being subjected to harassment, citizens who found themselves socially vulnerable and unable to feed themselves or their families, faced discrimination from getting any form of aid.

"In Manicaland Province Zanu PF members, seized the opportunity to punish those perceived and known to be opposition supporters through politicisation of government food programmes," reads the report.

"These incidences were recorded in Mutare Central and Dangamvura/Chikanga constituencies. During the first week of the lockdown, government announced it would disburse ZWL600 million to a million vulnerable households and the money (about ZWL200 per family) was to be disbursed through the Department of Social Welfare, which was to assess vulnerability and compile a list of deserving families."

ZPP said however, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube turned around and announced that that he had used a ‘sophisticated algorithm system' to determine who should benefit from the funds.

"Mthuli's algorithms statements effectively trashed statements by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare deputy minister Lovemore Matuke, who in an interview with a local daily on April 15, said disbursements would be done under his ministry," said the ZPP.

"Matuke claimed that 800 000 beneficiaries who will get support "were identified through the Econet platform", while only 200 000 were identified by the Ministry of Social Welfare. These discrepancies seemed to confirm the confusion that surrounded the disbursements and cast doubts on whether the money was there in the first place."

The ZPP said a small survey by the ZPP confirmed that a couple of individuals had received varied amounts of money.In Matabeleland, some people received ZWL180.00 via Ecocash mobile money platform.

"Some were not happy at how the ruling party was interfering with the process and in Beitbridge he local MP announced that more Zanu PF supporters were supposed to receive the disbursements. Despite the reports of corruption and discord in the disbursement of the funds, the fact still remains that $180.00, which is equivalent to about US$5.00, is not enough to support a household for even a day," ZPP said.

"The money is just enough to buy six loves of bread, or a kilogramme of meat Once again, government failed on transparency and accountability."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another blow for Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 7088 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

6 hrs ago | 2442 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

6 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

6 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

6 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

6 hrs ago | 1887 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

6 hrs ago | 645 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

6 hrs ago | 777 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

6 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Courts resume business

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

6 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

6 hrs ago | 741 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

17 hrs ago | 3528 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

17 hrs ago | 1769 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

17 hrs ago | 714 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

18 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

19 hrs ago | 696 Views

No bailout for Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube

20 hrs ago | 2881 Views

Welshman Ncube told to quit politics

21 hrs ago | 4803 Views

'ZANU PF is now a terrorist organisation' says Zhuwao

22 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Former ZPRA commander forms new party

23 hrs ago | 4320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days