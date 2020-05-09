Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

In a bizarre incident a boy in Mudzi North, Mashonaland East collapsed and died after soldiers allegedly intimidated him during lockdown.THis is revealed in the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project report ."A little compassion and a human face would have not resulted in a death. In a sad incident an eight year boy collapsed after he was reportedly intimidated by some army officers who were providing security during the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's visit in Mudzi North," ZPP reported."The young boy collapsed and was pronounced dead on admission at Kotwa Hospital."