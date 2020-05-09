Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

by Stephen Jakes
7 secs ago | Views
In a bizarre incident a boy in Mudzi North, Mashonaland East collapsed and died after soldiers allegedly intimidated him during lockdown.

THis is revealed in the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project report .

"A little compassion and a human face would have not resulted in a death. In a sad incident an eight year boy collapsed after he was reportedly intimidated by some army officers who were providing security during the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's visit in Mudzi North," ZPP reported.

"The young boy collapsed and was pronounced dead on admission at Kotwa Hospital."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 7560 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

6 hrs ago | 2601 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

6 hrs ago | 976 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

6 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

6 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

6 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

6 hrs ago | 2011 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

6 hrs ago | 807 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

6 hrs ago | 4004 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

6 hrs ago | 799 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

6 hrs ago | 594 Views

Courts resume business

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

17 hrs ago | 3566 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

18 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

18 hrs ago | 1780 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

18 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

19 hrs ago | 701 Views

No bailout for Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube

20 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Welshman Ncube told to quit politics

22 hrs ago | 4839 Views

'ZANU PF is now a terrorist organisation' says Zhuwao

23 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Former ZPRA commander forms new party

24 hrs ago | 4348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days