Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

by Staff repprter
24 secs ago | Views
FORMER national team and Highlanders midfielder Mthulisi Maphosa could be one of the junior coaches at the Bulawayo giants following reports that he has tendered his resume following the resignation of the entire Bosso junior coaches.

The last of the three junior coaches, Dan Ngwenya, who was initially the designated Under-14 coach before being left in charge of the Under-16 and Under-18 age groups after Gift Lunga Jnr and Sizabantu Khoza threw in the towel, also tendered his letter of resignation last week and has reportedly since joined ambitious Zifa Bulawayo Division Two side Nabals who snapped Khoza.

Sources  told this publication that the Bulawayo giants were eager to engage Maphosa 'as a matter of urgency' .

Source - Daily News

