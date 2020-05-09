Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
A 25-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani man was taken to Guruve magistrates courts yesterday for allegedly breaking into a tuckshop to steal groceries for resale.

Clever Chapfunya of Mutukudzi village, Chief Kasekete in Muzarabani appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who remanded him out of custody to May 18 for trial.

The state led by Albert Mazhindu alleged on May 1 around 3am Chapfunya broke into Chenjerai Manhango's tuckshop and stole goods worth ZW$3671.00 and fled in the dark.

Manhango visited his tuckshop an hour later and discovered that someone had broke into it and stole his goods.

He went in the village alerting people of the incident and one police officer told him that he saw Chapfunga selling groceries.

They teamed up and apprehended him and they managed to recover groceries worth $225.00 from the loot.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

2 mins ago | 1 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

10 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

16 mins ago | 20 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

27 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa ready for war

37 mins ago | 300 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

41 mins ago | 188 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9375 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3050 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

8 hrs ago | 4350 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

8 hrs ago | 2368 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

8 hrs ago | 887 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

8 hrs ago | 4801 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

8 hrs ago | 876 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

8 hrs ago | 622 Views

Courts resume business

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

8 hrs ago | 897 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

8 hrs ago | 923 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

19 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

20 hrs ago | 1816 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

20 hrs ago | 728 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

20 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

21 hrs ago | 715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days