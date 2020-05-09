Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A 25-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani man was taken to Guruve magistrates courts yesterday for allegedly breaking into a tuckshop to steal groceries for resale.Clever Chapfunya of Mutukudzi village, Chief Kasekete in Muzarabani appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who remanded him out of custody to May 18 for trial.The state led by Albert Mazhindu alleged on May 1 around 3am Chapfunya broke into Chenjerai Manhango's tuckshop and stole goods worth ZW$3671.00 and fled in the dark.Manhango visited his tuckshop an hour later and discovered that someone had broke into it and stole his goods.He went in the village alerting people of the incident and one police officer told him that he saw Chapfunga selling groceries.They teamed up and apprehended him and they managed to recover groceries worth $225.00 from the loot.