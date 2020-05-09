Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ready for war

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE beleaguared MDC Alliance disputed leader, Nelson Chamisa has vowed to fight back after his rivals recalled four of his legislators from Parliament on Tuesday, in a development that poses a threat to the future of Zimbabwe's largest opposition party.

Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of the National Assembly and Senate president Mabel Chinomona sanctioned the recall of three MDC Alliance MPs and one senator by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.

Khupe, who set up the MDC-T ahead of the 2018 elections, said she had dissolved her own party and was now the leader of the "unified" MDC following a Supreme Court judgement last year, which recognised her as late Morgan Tsvangirai's interim successor.

The former deputy prime minister said the ruling gave her the powers to recall the MDC Alliance legislators.

Opening up for the first time on Twitter, Chamisa on Wednesday said it was time to fight back.

"You can't rob people forever," he tweeted. "You robbed the 2018 vote.

"First you abused ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) and robbed.

"Then abused the (Constitutional Court) and robbed. You abused the Supreme Court and robbed.

"You rob people's lives daily. You rob a whole generation. Now we want everything back."

Chamisa and his lieutenants accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of using the courts and other state institutions to persecute the party after it refused to recognise his 2018 election victory.

On Wednesday,  police sealed the MDC Alliance's headquarters in central Harare after interim MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora appealed for their assistance to flush out members of the rival camp.

In a letter to the police, Mwonzora said Chamisa's supporters had threatened to use violence to stop preparations for an extraordinary congress to choose the party's leader.

Mwonzora said he needed access to the party's assets to prepare for the congress that was ordered by the Supreme Court and also to "fumigate" the party building to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Chamisa and Khupe have been brawling since the death of MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai two years.

Despite overtures made in public, the two have failed to unite.

Source - thezimbabwemail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 hospitalised after explosion

2 mins ago | 2 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 10 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

16 mins ago | 25 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

21 mins ago | 50 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

27 mins ago | 28 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

30 mins ago | 83 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

38 mins ago | 98 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

43 mins ago | 104 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

55 mins ago | 107 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

56 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9690 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3091 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4724 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

9 hrs ago | 4424 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

9 hrs ago | 2452 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

9 hrs ago | 813 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

9 hrs ago | 900 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

9 hrs ago | 4981 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

9 hrs ago | 885 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

9 hrs ago | 632 Views

Courts resume business

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

9 hrs ago | 907 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

9 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

9 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

9 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

9 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

9 hrs ago | 681 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

20 hrs ago | 3734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days