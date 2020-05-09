News / National
PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe
18 secs ago | Views
A delegation of 12 Chinese medical experts has jetted in Harare to assist the country in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The delegation is bringing with them medical supplies including ventilators, face masks and PPEs.
The medical equipment will be provided as a donation by the Chinese provincial government to Harare.
Star FM reported that the plane carrying a consignment of medical supplies together with a team of experts in fighting #Covid19 from China has arrived in the country. The team is expected to visit various health institutions and share its expertise with local medical practitioners.
Late last month, China's embassy in Zimbabwe pledged to help Zimbabwe cope with the outbreak.
I am proud to say that a lot of medical supplies have arrived for the people of Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/R3StWnNoLE— counsellor zhao (@zhaobaogang2011) May 11, 2020
Source - Byo24News