Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
18 secs ago | Views
A delegation of 12 Chinese medical experts has jetted in Harare to assist the country in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The delegation is bringing with them medical supplies including ventilators, face masks and PPEs.

The medical equipment will be provided as a donation by the Chinese provincial government to Harare.

Star FM reported that the plane carrying a consignment of medical supplies together with a team of experts in fighting #Covid19 from China has arrived in the country. The team is expected to visit various health institutions and share its expertise with local medical practitioners.

Late last month, China's embassy in Zimbabwe pledged to help Zimbabwe cope with the outbreak.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

14 mins ago | 30 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

21 mins ago | 22 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

23 mins ago | 71 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

31 mins ago | 77 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

37 mins ago | 80 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

48 mins ago | 86 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

49 mins ago | 75 Views

Chamisa ready for war

59 mins ago | 529 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9622 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3084 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4688 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

8 hrs ago | 4404 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

8 hrs ago | 2416 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

8 hrs ago | 611 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

9 hrs ago | 4941 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

9 hrs ago | 883 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Courts resume business

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

9 hrs ago | 903 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

9 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

9 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

9 hrs ago | 899 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

9 hrs ago | 674 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

20 hrs ago | 3725 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

20 hrs ago | 3565 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days