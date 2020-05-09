News / National
Mhunga bus owner dies
2 mins ago | Views
Prominent Masvingo bus operator Tanda Tavarura has died.
Tavaruva,who was commonly known as Mhunga who ran a fleet of buses by that name died today at his Rhodene home in Masvingo after a long illness.
One of his sons, Mr Cornelius Tavaruva confirmed his father's death.
"He (Mhunga) he passed on about an hour ago (around 3pm) at home. He had been unwell for some time," said Mr Tavaruva.
Source - the herald