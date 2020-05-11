National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Councillor Gift Mabhaudhi and Daniel Franco aka Murungu pa Zimbabwe donated groceries to persons with disabilities in Harare.Mabhaudhi, who is chairman of the National Disability Dialogue, sourced food stuffs and basic commodities which were given to persons with disabilities.National Disability Dialogue was founded by Fidelis Fengu as a platform for interaction and action on disability issues. Gift Mabhaudhi was subsequently elected as Chairman of the National Disability Dialogue. It is under the ambit of National Disability Dialogue that we have raised goods for persons with disabilities and we are doing the rounds making donations across the country said Councillor Gift Mabhaudhi.Mabhaudhi said persons with disabilities were disenfranchised in mealie meal queues and they were finding it difficult to access affordable roller meal. He urged retailers to ensure that they reserve a portion of roller meal, sugar and cooking oil for persons with disabilities in their shops.Daniel Franco known as Murungu pa Zimbabwe stated that persons with disabilities need assistance and it is up to well wishers to put together something which they can give out to persons with disabilities.Mabhaudhi further said it is important for persons with disabilities to receive support across the SADC region. He added that life has become difficult due to the Covid-19 lockdowns which have adversely affected incomes and livelihoods of persons with disabilities."It is unfortunate that most SADC governments were not prepared for such a scenario and have very little to offer in terms of social safety nets." He said.