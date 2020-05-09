Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Warren Park legislator Shakespear Hamauswa says all Harare members of parliament have pledged undying loyalty to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamauswa said, "Today the 11th of May 2020, MDC Alliance Leadership had a consultative meeting with the MDC A Parliamentary caucus at Harvest House.  Of note was the clear message from Harare MPs to the rebels and their resolute position behind the party leadership as elected in Gweru."

Hamauswa further said the MPs resolved to disengage from parliament in solidarity with four MPs who were expelled by the Mwonzora group.

"The MPs were clear that they will follow the decision of the party and that they will not surrender the people's project to Zanu PF. In solidarity with the four MPs who were wrongfully withdrawn from Parliament, the MPs agreed to disengage from Parliament pending the conclusion of the ongoing consultation processes.  The Members of Parliament also agreed to be involved in the ongoing consultation processes with the structures and the general electorate.

"The MPs also conveyed to the leadership the clear message from their constituencies that they are ready to defend the people's project. The meeting was attended by over 85 MPs from across the country including VP Kore, National Chairperson Hon T Khumalo among other national leaders.  This was an unambiguous message that the MPs are solidly behind the MDC A led by the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa."


The following are the Harare Members of Parliament who attended the meeting:

1. Hon W. Chikombo  Glen Norah
2. Hon . G  Chimbaira Zengeza East
3. Hon . Peter Moyo  Southerton
4. Hon M  Mavunga Chitungwiza South
5. Hon Tendai Biti      Harare   East.
6. Hon J. Sikhala        Zengeza  West
7. Hon   H. Chidziva    Highfield West
8. Hon   Murayi            Highfield East
9. Hon   Hon Tarusenga   St Mary's
10. Hon Murisi Zwizwai    Harare Central
11. Hon Markham               Harare North
12. Hon Joana Mamombe   Harare West
13. Hon C. Hwende                Kuwadzana East.
14. Hon.    M. Mushayi            Kuwadzana
15. Hon      Mushoriwa           Dzivaresekwa
16. Hon       Madzimure          Kambuzuma
17. Hon       Matsunga M.   Mufakose
18. Hon       P. Moyo          Southerton
19. Hon       Starman  Chamisa  Mbare
20. Hon      S. HAMAUSWA   Warren Park
21. Hon      J Chidhakwa   Mabvuku Tafara
22. Hon    G Sithole   Chitungwiza North
23. Hon    K. Dinnar    Glenview North
24. Hon     E.  Kureva    Epworth m
25. Hon     V. Muradzikwa  PR
26. Hon   J  Jaja     PR.
27. Hon    Mpariwa   PR
28. Hon    Mpofu    PR
29. Hon    Femai   Senator
30. Hon    Dewa    Senator

 APOLOGIES
• Hon S Banda       Mount Pleasant.
• Hon.  Kankuni   Sunningdale.
• Hon    T  Makone  Senator

 ABSENTEES
• Hon Vincent  TSVANGIRAI. Glenview South
• Hon  Mudzuri  Senator.
• Hon. Mashakada  Hatfield





Source - MDC

