Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

by Mandla Ndlovu

Warren Park legislator Shakespear Hamauswa says all Harare members of parliament have pledged undying loyalty to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.In a statement issued on Monday, Hamauswa said, "Today the 11th of May 2020, MDC Alliance Leadership had a consultative meeting with the MDC A Parliamentary caucus at Harvest House. Of note was the clear message from Harare MPs to the rebels and their resolute position behind the party leadership as elected in Gweru."Hamauswa further said the MPs resolved to disengage from parliament in solidarity with four MPs who were expelled by the Mwonzora group."The MPs were clear that they will follow the decision of the party and that they will not surrender the people's project to Zanu PF. In solidarity with the four MPs who were wrongfully withdrawn from Parliament, the MPs agreed to disengage from Parliament pending the conclusion of the ongoing consultation processes. The Members of Parliament also agreed to be involved in the ongoing consultation processes with the structures and the general electorate."The MPs also conveyed to the leadership the clear message from their constituencies that they are ready to defend the people's project. The meeting was attended by over 85 MPs from across the country including VP Kore, National Chairperson Hon T Khumalo among other national leaders. This was an unambiguous message that the MPs are solidly behind the MDC A led by the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa."The following are the Harare Members of Parliament who attended the meeting:1. Hon W. Chikombo Glen Norah2. Hon . G Chimbaira Zengeza East3. Hon . Peter Moyo Southerton4. Hon M Mavunga Chitungwiza South5. Hon Tendai Biti Harare East.6. Hon J. Sikhala Zengeza West7. Hon H. Chidziva Highfield West8. Hon Murayi Highfield East9. Hon Hon Tarusenga St Mary's10. Hon Murisi Zwizwai Harare Central11. Hon Markham Harare North12. Hon Joana Mamombe Harare West13. Hon C. Hwende Kuwadzana East.14. Hon. M. Mushayi Kuwadzana15. Hon Mushoriwa Dzivaresekwa16. Hon Madzimure Kambuzuma17. Hon Matsunga M. Mufakose18. Hon P. Moyo Southerton19. Hon Starman Chamisa Mbare20. Hon S. HAMAUSWA Warren Park21. Hon J Chidhakwa Mabvuku Tafara22. Hon G Sithole Chitungwiza North23. Hon K. Dinnar Glenview North24. Hon E. Kureva Epworth m25. Hon V. Muradzikwa PR26. Hon J Jaja PR.27. Hon Mpariwa PR28. Hon Mpofu PR29. Hon Femai Senator30. Hon Dewa SenatorAPOLOGIES• Hon S Banda Mount Pleasant.• Hon. Kankuni Sunningdale.• Hon T Makone SenatorABSENTEES• Hon Vincent TSVANGIRAI. Glenview South• Hon Mudzuri Senator.• Hon. Mashakada Hatfield