Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger
Warren Park legislator Shakespear Hamauswa says all Harare members of parliament have pledged undying loyalty to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.
In a statement issued on Monday, Hamauswa said, "Today the 11th of May 2020, MDC Alliance Leadership had a consultative meeting with the MDC A Parliamentary caucus at Harvest House. Of note was the clear message from Harare MPs to the rebels and their resolute position behind the party leadership as elected in Gweru."
Hamauswa further said the MPs resolved to disengage from parliament in solidarity with four MPs who were expelled by the Mwonzora group.
"The MPs were clear that they will follow the decision of the party and that they will not surrender the people's project to Zanu PF. In solidarity with the four MPs who were wrongfully withdrawn from Parliament, the MPs agreed to disengage from Parliament pending the conclusion of the ongoing consultation processes. The Members of Parliament also agreed to be involved in the ongoing consultation processes with the structures and the general electorate.
"The MPs also conveyed to the leadership the clear message from their constituencies that they are ready to defend the people's project. The meeting was attended by over 85 MPs from across the country including VP Kore, National Chairperson Hon T Khumalo among other national leaders. This was an unambiguous message that the MPs are solidly behind the MDC A led by the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa."
The following are the Harare Members of Parliament who attended the meeting:
1. Hon W. Chikombo Glen Norah
2. Hon . G Chimbaira Zengeza East
3. Hon . Peter Moyo Southerton
4. Hon M Mavunga Chitungwiza South
5. Hon Tendai Biti Harare East.
6. Hon J. Sikhala Zengeza West
7. Hon H. Chidziva Highfield West
8. Hon Murayi Highfield East
9. Hon Hon Tarusenga St Mary's
10. Hon Murisi Zwizwai Harare Central
11. Hon Markham Harare North
12. Hon Joana Mamombe Harare West
13. Hon C. Hwende Kuwadzana East.
14. Hon. M. Mushayi Kuwadzana
15. Hon Mushoriwa Dzivaresekwa
16. Hon Madzimure Kambuzuma
17. Hon Matsunga M. Mufakose
18. Hon P. Moyo Southerton
19. Hon Starman Chamisa Mbare
20. Hon S. HAMAUSWA Warren Park
21. Hon J Chidhakwa Mabvuku Tafara
22. Hon G Sithole Chitungwiza North
23. Hon K. Dinnar Glenview North
24. Hon E. Kureva Epworth m
25. Hon V. Muradzikwa PR
26. Hon J Jaja PR.
27. Hon Mpariwa PR
28. Hon Mpofu PR
29. Hon Femai Senator
30. Hon Dewa Senator
APOLOGIES
• Hon S Banda Mount Pleasant.
• Hon. Kankuni Sunningdale.
• Hon T Makone Senator
ABSENTEES
• Hon Vincent TSVANGIRAI. Glenview South
• Hon Mudzuri Senator.
• Hon. Mashakada Hatfield
Source - MDC