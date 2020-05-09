Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

Latest News Editor's Choice


The High Court of Zimbabwe has barred Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Air Chief Marshal Perence Shiri from interfering with the citrus farming land belonging former ZANU PF heavyweight Savior Kasukuwere.

Justice Chinhamora said Shiri is barred from withdrawing the offer letter given to Kasukuwere.



Shiri had written to Kasukuwere on December 17 2019, indicating his ministry's intention to withdraw and revoke his land offer citing that the development was on basis of downsizing and re-planning purposes.

According to sources in Mashonaland Central, looters led by one Chipango arrived at the farm in truck loads claiming they had been instructed by Shiri to invade the farm.

A source close to Kasukuwere's camp said, "On the 9th of April 2020, the high court issued an order against the minister of agriculture Perence Shiri, stopping him from actioning any invasion or repossessing Kasukuwere's farm.  No one is above the law, Shiri stance further relegates the judiciary system to the dogs. Who will protect citizens and how will Zimbabwe attract the much needed investment with such barbaric behaviour."




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days