Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's distances self from Mutodi's COVID-19 statements

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has distanced itself from statements purported to have been made by the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Energy Mutodi saying the statement does not reflect the government's position nor policy.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo said the government of Zimbabwe fully respects the sovereign measures that were adopted by Tanzania President John Magufuli to contain the spread of COVID-19 in that country.

"I make reference to the message of 4 May 2020 purported to have been posted on twitter by the deputy Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Dr E. Mutodi in which he compared the measures against COVID-19 adopted by the head of state of Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

"I wish to make it clear that this statement does not reflect the government's position nor policy. The government of Zimbabwe fully respects the sovereign measures that the President of United Republic of Tanzania His Excellence John Magufuli adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 in his country. Taking into account the unique domestic environment and other factors prevailing on the ground, indeed, no two individual countries have the same set of environment and conditions to warrant the adopting of a uniform response to disease outbreaks and other crises," he said.

Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe is not in competition with any member state.

"Each government is implementing policies that best suit their unique domestic environments in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The government is working in close partnership with SADC and African Union Member States as well as with other interested international co-operating partners to fight this global pandemic. In this context, there was no basis whatsoever, to compare the policies of the two Presidents.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

9 mins ago | 30 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

1 hr ago | 637 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

1 hr ago | 850 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

2 hrs ago | 1484 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa ready for war

3 hrs ago | 999 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 10598 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

10 hrs ago | 3216 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

10 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

10 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 4930 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

10 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

10 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

10 hrs ago | 4707 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

10 hrs ago | 2972 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

10 hrs ago | 669 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

10 hrs ago | 838 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

10 hrs ago | 930 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

10 hrs ago | 5439 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

11 hrs ago | 901 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

11 hrs ago | 643 Views

Courts resume business

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

11 hrs ago | 945 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

11 hrs ago | 974 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

11 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days