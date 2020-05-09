Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Morgen Komichi, the embattled National Chairperson of the smaller MDC faction led by Thokozani Khupe, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the legitimate ruler of Zimbabwe after the Constitutional court confirmed him as the winner of the 2018 Presidential election.

Komichi who was speaking to a New Zimbabwe.com journalist said his party follows the rule of law.

Watch the video below:

Komichi is on record saying Mnangagwa will not last till 2023 in power.

"He (Mnangagwa) is not going to last. We are going to remove him from power albeit democratically," said Komichi, who is party secretary of strategy and implementation in the office of the presidency. The MDC is going to bring elections to 2021. We are going to put pressure on Mnangagwa. However, democratically, constitutionally and non-violently." Komichi told journalist last year. "We are going to force Mnangagwa kicking, screaming and crying to the negotiating table. This time around we are going to put pressure on him so that the change is initiated and put in place and reforms are going to be negotiated and this time around no funny tricks."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

6 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

36 mins ago | 97 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

1 hr ago | 707 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

2 hrs ago | 1483 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

3 hrs ago | 1755 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

3 hrs ago | 2073 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

4 hrs ago | 975 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa ready for war

4 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

5 hrs ago | 478 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 10990 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

11 hrs ago | 3295 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

11 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

11 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5073 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

12 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

12 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

12 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

12 hrs ago | 3211 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

12 hrs ago | 854 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

12 hrs ago | 938 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

12 hrs ago | 5631 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

12 hrs ago | 909 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

12 hrs ago | 650 Views

Courts resume business

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

12 hrs ago | 964 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

12 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days