WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

by Mandla Ndlovu

This mofo had 2 years of telling us Mnangagwa is illegitimate but just to settle scores against individuals he is telling us that Mnangagwa is the legitimate president of Zimbabwe. Komichi is headless ! pic.twitter.com/oiznrVgoMW — Zvobgo Luckson (@zvobgoluckson) May 11, 2020

Morgen Komichi, the embattled National Chairperson of the smaller MDC faction led by Thokozani Khupe, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the legitimate ruler of Zimbabwe after the Constitutional court confirmed him as the winner of the 2018 Presidential election.Komichi who was speaking to a New Zimbabwe.com journalist said his party follows the rule of law.Watch the video below:Komichi is on record saying Mnangagwa will not last till 2023 in power."He (Mnangagwa) is not going to last. We are going to remove him from power albeit democratically," said Komichi, who is party secretary of strategy and implementation in the office of the presidency. The MDC is going to bring elections to 2021. We are going to put pressure on Mnangagwa. However, democratically, constitutionally and non-violently." Komichi told journalist last year. "We are going to force Mnangagwa kicking, screaming and crying to the negotiating table. This time around we are going to put pressure on him so that the change is initiated and put in place and reforms are going to be negotiated and this time around no funny tricks."