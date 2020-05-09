Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's level two COVID-19-induced lockdown entered the second and final week Monday amid concerns the first week has been marred by challenges ranging from transport scarcity to some companies failing to reopen.

Upon the expiry of the initial 21-day lockdown, which had been extended by a further two weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa moved Zimbabwe's shut down to level two, asserting regulations would now be reviewed on a fortnight basis.

Level two, more relaxed than the previous, began last Monday and is due for review on May 17.

Under level two all companies in the industrial and commercial sectors are allowed to resume operations.

The government had initially instructed that companies needed to first test employees for COVID-19 at their own cost before resuming operations but later backtracked after it emerged corporates were facing challenges in securing rapid testing kits, while some felt it was the government's responsibility to do so.

Companies were then allowed to postpone the testing of employees until they would have secured testing kits.

Owing to the relaxation of lockdown regulations, there has been an influx of people in Bulawayo wanting to get into the city centre, pilling pressure on ZUPCO, which is failing to cope with demand due to its depleted fleet of buses.

Some people are spending hours queuing to get into a ZUPCO bus and travel to town and the same applies when they want to leave town for their residential areas.

As part of level two conditions, Zimbabweans are required to wear masks while outside their homes to curb the spread of COVID 19.

A few days before the commencement of level two lockdown unscrupulous business persons profiteered on masks with some selling non-reusable masks for US$2.

Mkhululi Tshuma, a Bulawayo resident told CITE that for him there has not been any major difference between level two lockdown and the initial 21-day national lockdown which kicked-in on March 30.

"There was no transport [last week] and the government seemed unmoved to redress the situation," he said.

"The so-called economic stimulus package is still missing and the government keeps shifting goalposts. This is so bad. People are hungry but our government seems more preoccupied with destroying the opposition than attending to COVID issues."

He said while it was a good thing for citizens to wear masks as part of preventive measures but the conditions of some of the masses leave a lot to be desired.

"Some masks are just sorry pieces of cloth; more should be done to improve compliance and quality of masks," added Tshuma.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

32 mins ago | 147 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

37 mins ago | 210 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

3 hrs ago | 1751 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

3 hrs ago | 1981 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

4 hrs ago | 2209 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1083 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa ready for war

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

5 hrs ago | 821 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 11145 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

12 hrs ago | 3307 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

12 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

12 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

12 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

12 hrs ago | 4804 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

12 hrs ago | 3256 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

12 hrs ago | 702 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

12 hrs ago | 860 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

12 hrs ago | 5686 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

12 hrs ago | 910 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

12 hrs ago | 652 Views

Courts resume business

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

12 hrs ago | 973 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

12 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

12 hrs ago | 288 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days