PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 secs ago | Views
The new parliament building located in Mount Hampden is nearing completing. A 3d image of the interior part of the building has surfaced on the internet.

The parliament is being funded by the Communist government of China.  

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony in November 2018,President Emmerson Mnangagwa said  the current situation where 350 legislators (including the Senate and National Assembly), and 248 secretariat staff are crammed in a space meant for 100 representatives, does not augur well with principles of parliamentarism.

About 18 863 hectares was then set aside for the envisioned new city, three-tier site adjoining Mazowe and Zvimba Rural District councils and the City of Harare.

The envisaged highway that will lead to the New Parliament Building already has a name. It is called Chairman Mao Boulevard, in honour of a great friend of Zimbabwe.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days