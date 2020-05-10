'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has been criticized for being a dictator by the opposition parties of being a dictator after imposing laws that stifle freedom of speech during the 6 months state of emergency.Masisi's government said the need for a lengthy state of emergency is that the Public Health Act is too weak to staunchly enforce a lockdown.Botswana papers have reported that one of the alarming provision of the president's emergency powers is the introduction of a prison term of up to five years or a $10 000 fine for anyone publishing information with "the intention to deceive" the public about Covid-19 or measures taken by the government to address the virus.Quoting Botswana sources, the South African Mail and Guardian said there are well-grounded fears that the emergency powers will be used to extend the government grip on supposedly independent institutions."Already there are concerns that the security forces are meting out heavy-handed justice in the name of enforcing the lockdown." The paper said in its editorial. "Two police officers in central Botswana are facing assault charges and a schoolteacher was arrested after challenging the government's claim that a health worker who was screening lawmakers during a heated parliamentary debate on the state of emergency had tested positive for Covid-19."