Police profile 129 returning fugitives

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AT least 129 criminals and suspects who fled the country after committing various offences are among the returnees from Botswana, South Africa and other countries. The returnees are being sent to various isolation centres across the country where they will be quarantined for 21 days, as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus. Police have already started profiling fugitives and suspects who fled the country.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the fugitives and suspects would be taken to various courts once they are released.

"They have been taken to various isolation centres where they will be managed during the 21 days of quarantine. "As you know there is a lot of information, which is filtering in relation to the nature of the crimes they could have committed either in this country or Botswana and South Africa where they are coming from. "The profiling process will also give us direction on how to manage them during and after their quarantine period," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said 16 suspects were as of yesterday isolated in Matabeleland South while 20 were sent to Matabeleland North. Bulawayo province received 30, Manicaland seven, Midlands got 15 while two others were quarantined in Mashonaland Central. Masvingo and Midlands provinces received 15 each, while one was isolated in Mashonaland East. Two people had been sent to Mashonaland Central as of yesterday.

"These people are continuing to return into the country and the police will also continue to provide security at these isolation centres," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

As of yesterday 1 400 people returned into the country from Botswana, while 1 607 came from South Africa. About 36 people from various countries who returned into the country through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport are isolated at Courtney Hotel, while 12 are at Prince Edward School in Harare.

A cumulative number of 160 people who also came through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport are also quarantined at ZIPAM. Dendera High School in Mashonaland East has 21 people who passed through Nyamapanda Border Post with 51 people who came through the Chirundu Border Post being kept at Vuti isolation centre.

A cumulative number of 363 who came from various countries are being held at Belvedere Teachers' College. There are 137 people who came into the country through Kazungula in Victoria Falls. Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Clifford Motera said Government was ready to receive all people who are returning into the country. Mr Motera said Government is also prepared to assist with medication for returning people with medical conditions.

"We are ready to provide everything that is expected to sustain the lives of the people, that is, providing three meals a day. "The Government is also prepared to provide assistance to people who might have medical problems.

"We will facilitate access to medication and any other things that they might require.

"There are enough facilities for these people," he said. Mr Motera said there were some development partners, business people and individuals who were coming forward to assist the Government. He also said people willing to assist were welcome.

Source - the herald

