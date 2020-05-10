Latest News Editor's Choice


Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

by Staff reporter
2020-05-10
Nigeria-based Zimbabwean television personality, actress and model Vimbai Mutinhiri last weekend tied the knot with her Nigerian lover Andrew "Dru" Ekpenyong from Calabar, Cross River State. The former Big Brother Africa Zimbabwean representative expressed joy over the new development through various posts on social media.

Ekpenyong (33) runs a family hotel in Nigeria's tourist hotspot of Calabar and is the youngest son of Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, a tribal leader from Cross River State. Ekpenyong and Vimbai have been in love for more than two years.

Friends and most relatives witnessed the wedding through video conferencing as they could not gather for the ceremony due to Covid-19-induced restrictions. The wedding, which took place in Nigeria, was attended by a few close relatives and the pictures have been splashed on social media platforms.

But indications are that a big ceremony is on the cards and an exquisite gathering could light up the Southern part of Nigeria when restrictions on gatherings are relaxed.    In posts evidencing her exuding joy on Twitter, Vimbai shared videos and pictures of the wedding. On one of the videos, she dances jubilantly with her husband and a third person.

Accompanying the video were her words: "Court registry done. Waiting for the coast to clear for our celebrations to go ahead #Godsplan." On Instagram Vimbai also exhibited her excitement with photo posts. On one of the posts she wrote: "What shall I render to Jehovah, for He has done so very much for me."

She gave a hint of the upcoming ceremony in the same post. "Part 1/Court Registry done - social distancing compliant, but you know we had to add our touch to it . . . While we watch and wait for the coast to clear for us to have the dream celebrations we spent months planning.

"Thank you to all who have shared their words of encouragement, their prayers and their well wishes!! We are so grateful to be blessed with so much love #TheEkpenyongs #ForeverYong2020" The wedding follows a surprise engagement ceremony that Dru pulled for Vimbai in October last year during their trip to South Africa.

Vimbai is mainly known as a television host who has been outstanding in her trade. Her role as a Zimbabwean representative in BBA saw her attracting attention in the area of film and television. In 2011, she was part of Big Brother Africa season 6 (Amplified). After BBA she got a role as presenter of entertainment and lifestyle show, "Star Gist" on Africa Magic Entertainment. She relocated to Nigeria when Dstv moved the show to that country.

She has gone on to host major African events, notably the first ever Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Her acting career dates back to her teenage years when she had a role in a short film titled "Who's in Charge" that was screened at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival.

She had several other roles in a number of productions, including "Studio 263".

Vimbai has held various commercial roles including being the face of Castle Milk Stout (Cameroon). As a model, she has also been on the runway at the SA Fashion Week and the Zimbabwe Fashion Week. In addition to her arts and entertainment achievements, Vimbai holds a degree in politics, philosophy and economics from the University of Cape Town.

Source - the herald

