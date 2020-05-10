Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has transferred 110 officers between the rank of inspector and commissioner, in a development expected to improve efficiency in the police service.

Inspectors, chief inspectors, superintendents, chief superintendents, assistant commissioners and commissioners were reshuffled effective last Friday. Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who was in Mashonaland East Province, is now the commander for Harare Province.

He replaces Comm Bernard Dumbura, who is now at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ). Comm Conneli Dube, who was head of the National Lands Inspectorate, has taken over as the new commander for Mashonaland East Province. Chief Superintendent Richard Chitondwe is now the acting head of the National Lands Inspectorate.

Assistant Commissioner Arnold Makomo was moved from Mashonaland East to Mashonaland West, while Assistant Commissioner Francis Maserwe, who was in Mashonaland West, is now based in Bulawayo.

Assistant Commissioner Sithulisiwe Mthimkhulu, who was also in Mashonaland East, is now based in Bulawayo. Assistant Commissioner Felistas Musvipa was transferred to PGHQ from Harare. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments, saying the movements were meant to improve efficiency.

"There is nothing unusual. ZRP's routine transfers are meant to strengthen the operational effectiveness of the organisation.

"Transfers are also part of the measures of improving performance," he said.

In 2018, ZRP reshuffled at least 700 senior officers from ranks between superintendent and commissioner.

Of the 700, 128 were assistant commissioners and senior assistant commissioners while the rest were superintendents and chief superintendents.

Some of the senior officers were moved from different departments within the ZRP and the force was on record saying the ongoing restructuring of the police was not a witch-hunt, but a deliberate exercise to improve service delivery.

The incoming Harare commander, Comm Makodza spent over 23 years with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and was once attached to the CID Special Investigations Unit which dealt with serious crimes countrywide and also as officer commanding CID Minerals and Border Control Unit. He also served as the regional commander for Bulawayo CID, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces, acting chief staff officer operations and in 2018 he was the Commander Harmonised Elections, among others.

Last year, ZRP underwent major transformation as it adopted a new structure and rebrands to win back public confidence.

