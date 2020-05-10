Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel queues resurface

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LONG winding queues have resurfaced at fuel stations in Bulawayo with motorists expressing frustration over the situation during the lockdown.

Service station staffers who spoke to reporters yesterday said they had been instructed to sell limited quantities of fuel as they were hoarding the rest of their supplies in anticipation of a rumoured fuel price hike.

An attendant in Belmont said his boss had told him to only sell 5 000 litres out of 47 000 litres which was available.

"We have more than 33 000 litres petrol and about 14 000 litres of diesel now although we are expecting more deliveries. So, my bosses have said we must not sell more than a combined 5 000 litres of both petrol and diesel as fuel is expected to go up. If it goes up and we sell at the new price, we will make a profit, so right now, we are only using one pump for petrol and one pump for diesel. On a normal day we use three or four pumps for each," he said.

On Tuesday last week, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) reduced the price of petrol and diesel by 77 cents and 68 cents respectively owing to a fall in Free on Board (FOB) prices and the revised duty regime.

Zera said the new prices would see a litre of blend petrol (E5) retailing at $21 while diesel would sell at $20,84 per litre. Prior to the review, the price of petrol was pegged at $21,77 while diesel was at $21, 52 per litre.

Reporters observed yesterday that there were long queues at most service stations, which had petrol and were selling in local currency.

Service stations that sold in forex had few vehicles waiting for service. Motorists said they feared that the pre-lockdown fuel queues were back as more vehicles returned on the roads following a slight relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some said they feared a fuel price increase, which was the norm after fuel shortages.

A motorist, Mr Sitshoni Donga, who was in a queue along Luveve Road in Entumbane suburb said he was puzzled about what caused the fuel shortage and long queues during the lockdown when there were few vehicles on the roads.

"I have been in the queue for more than four hours now. There were more than 50 cars ahead of me but the queue is moving slowly. I wonder why we are having queues during lockdown. Kombis which are always blamed for chaos and confusion are not even there and we usually say they are the reason for fuel queues. They are not on the road but we still have long queues," he said.

Mr Nqobani Mthunzi from Nkulumane 12 suburb said Government must make a provision for essential services workers to access fuel without having to queue at service stations.

"I cannot be rushing for a patient and also be expected to wait in line with everyone else. There is nothing special about me as a person, but that patient waiting to be attended to is special. All life is precious and every hour I spend in a queue may be the defining moment of whether she lives or not," he said. Ms Patience Nkomo from Southwold Suburb, said the lockdown provided an opportunity for Government to sort out the fuel sector so that when normalcy returned, fuel woes would be a thing of the past.

"Government must use the lockdown period to ensure that it fixes what usually creates chaos. At some point they said public service vehicles will have to have their own service stations to avoid queues. Right now kombis are parked but we are in queues. It shows that kombis were not the problem," said Ms Nkomo.

Ms Nicola Ncube said: "There was a rumour that the fuel price will go up. Maybe service stations are planning to hoard that fuel so that they start selling only when the fuel goes up."

In an interview, Minister of Energy and Power Development, Fortune Chasi said: "We are looking into the matter. Unfortunately, I cannot give a response now but after engagements with my team, I will be able to respond tomorrow."



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of 129 returning fugitives

51 mins ago | 438 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

55 mins ago | 441 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

57 mins ago | 153 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

57 mins ago | 197 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

58 mins ago | 482 Views

Push to stop by-elections

59 mins ago | 296 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

60 mins ago | 102 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

1 hr ago | 151 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

1 hr ago | 76 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

1 hr ago | 215 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

10 hrs ago | 4127 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

11 hrs ago | 3798 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

13 hrs ago | 4813 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

13 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

13 hrs ago | 2795 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

14 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

14 hrs ago | 4772 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

15 hrs ago | 3854 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

16 hrs ago | 3520 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

16 hrs ago | 1010 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1757 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

16 hrs ago | 299 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

16 hrs ago | 3543 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

17 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

17 hrs ago | 570 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

17 hrs ago | 1617 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

17 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa ready for war

17 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

17 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

18 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days