Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Bulawayo armed robbers have appeared in court facing charges of stealing property and cash worth $1 041 996 in two house raids.

Peter Ngwenya (52) and Thulani Ncube (39) were not asked to plead to armed robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shephard Mjanja on Thursday last week.

They were remanded in custody to May 21.

The court was told that on January 8 at 2pm, Ngwenya, Ncube and accomplice Oliver Mahlangu, currently on remand for another robbery case, and others who are still at large, went to Kuda Savanhu's house in Njube high-density suburb armed with firearms, machetes and an axe.

They allegedly forced open the door to gain entry, attacked Savanhu and her son with machetes and an axe demanding money.

Savanhu surrendered US$200, R3 000 and $3 400 to Ngwenya and Ncube.

On October 30, 2019 at 7pm, Ngwenya and accomplices broke into a house in Morningside and forced three occupants to lie down before robbing them of US$39 346, R118 840, two cellphones, a power bank and a Nissan Bluebird vehicle.

It is alleged that the vehicle was later found dumped at Skittle Inn.

The value of the stolen property was $1 041 996 and property valued at $91 000 was recovered.

Ncube is facing another charge of possession of articles for criminal use as he was found with 19 national identity cards (IDs) belonging to different people.

The court heard that on May 5 at 7pm, detectives following a tip-off raided Ncube's place of residence where upon search they found the IDs.

It is alleged that four of the identity cards bore the same face, but different particulars.

Ncube failed to give a reasonable explanation, giving rise to suspicion that the documents were being used for fraudulent activities.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of 129 returning fugitives

1 hr ago | 726 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

1 hr ago | 741 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

1 hr ago | 290 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

1 hr ago | 765 Views

Push to stop by-elections

1 hr ago | 458 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

1 hr ago | 167 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

1 hr ago | 144 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Fuel queues resurface

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

10 hrs ago | 4251 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

11 hrs ago | 3913 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

13 hrs ago | 4898 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

13 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

14 hrs ago | 2828 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

14 hrs ago | 5279 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

15 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

16 hrs ago | 3890 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

16 hrs ago | 4042 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

16 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

16 hrs ago | 3563 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

16 hrs ago | 1022 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1775 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

17 hrs ago | 998 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

17 hrs ago | 307 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

17 hrs ago | 3641 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

17 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

17 hrs ago | 1665 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

17 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa ready for war

17 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

17 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

18 hrs ago | 522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days