Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

News / National

by Staff reporter

MuzArAbANI rural District Council chairperson Ashton Chiweshe and Mount Darwin councillor John Chakare (Zanu-PF) have been summoned for a disciplinary hearing by their party over allegations of stealing maize that was supposed to be donated to vulnerable members of the community.Mashonaland Central provincial party spokesperson Alfred Mufunga confirmed the development."We have summoned the two for hearing this week and for now I cannot say much as we are waiting for the hearing," Mufunga.Chiweshe, Muzarabani ward 25 councillor and accomplices Joseph Makaza (39), Ronald Mushango (22) and Jacob Chihuni (30) appeared before a magistrate in Mount Darwin in April over the matter but were released after prosecutors revealed there were mistakes in their docket.The councillor reportedly received 300 bags of maize from the Grain Marketing Board, but could not account for five bags valued at $1 025.Mufunga refused to reveal the details of Chakare's alleged theft case.