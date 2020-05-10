Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report reported that an MDC Councillor at Nyameni Ward 8, Marondera, Mashonaland East was recently assaulted by the police during lock down.


"On 13 April during the lockdown, it was reported that, an MDC Ward Councillor was assaulted by a police officer in Marondera in Nyameni. It is alleged that, Councillor Dzvuke (41) sustained injuries after he was assaulted as he was distributing sanitizers at a borehole. It was recorded that the Ward Councillor was explaining to the army of his duties as a Ward Councillor when a police officer assaulted him," ZPP said.

"The police said to Dzvuke, "vanhu veMDC magara munonetsa" translated to "MDC members are problematic"). It took army personnel to intervene and stop the police officer from assaulting Dzvuke. He sustained bruises during the assault."

Source - Byo24news

