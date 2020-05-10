Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Push to stop by-elections

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF government is reportedly pushing to do away with by-elections and allow political parties to choose a replacement in the event a legislator is recalled from Parliament or dies, saying its coffers were empty, a move which critics said was designed to put MDC-T acting leader Thokozani Khupe and her supporters in Parliament through the back door.

Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi claimed last week that there was public sentiment to abolish by-elections soon after MDC-T recalled four MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament.

"Views from the masses indicate recalled MDC-T MPs must be replaced by nominees from their party. By-elections will plunge the nation into election mood (sic) prematurely and derail government from focusing on economic recovery," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Citing sources, our sister newspaper, The Standard, on Sunday reported that Khupe wants to be sworn in as an MP as soon as possible to pave way for her possible appointment as leader of opposition in the National Assembly, a position MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa snubbed following a bitterly fought 2018 presidential election.

Khupe got just 45 626 votes in the presidential polls, compared to 2 151 927 for her rival Chamisa and 2 456 010 for the eventual victor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But last month, the Supreme Court declared that Chamisa was illegitimate, appointed Khupe an interim leader and ordered the party to hold an extra-ordinary congress to replace him within three months.

But MDC Alliance leaders have rallied behind Chamisa, arguing that the leadership issue was settled when the party held a congress in Gweru last year.

Sources said moves were afoot to fast-track a law which gives parties the right of recall and to nominate a replacement without need for a by-election.

"A by-election in one constituency can take up to $2 million to run, now imagine if we are going to have by-elections in close to 50 constituencies in the event the MDC Alliance legislators, who have decided to boycott Parliament, are recalled? That would be over $100 million which could have been used to revive the economy," a government official said.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said he was not aware of any moves to close out by-elections, saying legally, the position was that any vacancy that arose at council or House of Assembly level would be filled through a by-election.

"From the side of Zec, we have not made any such proposal. As it stands, any vacancy that arises will be filled in through a by-election and we are ready to fulfil our mandate. But, as you are aware, Zec has issued a statement that we have suspended the holding of by-elections because of the COVID-19," Silaigwana said.

MDC Alliance wants by elections to settle the battle for legitimacy against Khupe and her camp after she recalled Alliance legislators Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), chief whip Prosper Mutseyami (Chikanga-Dangamvura), Lillian Timveous (Midlands senator) and Tabitha Khumalo (Bulawayo proportional representation).

MDC Alliance deputy secretary general Jameson Timba said the party had disengaged from Parliament and begun consultations with structures.

"We are heading to a mass resignation of our parliamentarians and this will force us to a byelection, where the people will decide. We decided that as leaders we can't impose our decisions on the people. They are the ones who elected us, so they should define our next step," he said.

Last week, lawyer and political analyst Alex Magaisa said the chaos in the opposition party was being orchestrated by the ruling Zanu-PF party, which he alleges wants to force through a government of national unity (GNU) with a weak opposition.

"The regime wants a GNU with a weak and submissive opposition it can control. They can tell the world that they are now working with the MDC," he said.

With two-thirds majority in Parliament, Zanu-PF would amend the law in order to get rid of byelections, while a GNU agreement would include a constitutional amendment to avoid elections for seven years on the grounds of focusing on the economy, he said.

The seats held by MDC Alliance MPs who were recalled would be awarded to Khupe's party to eliminate the risk of losing at the polls, he added.

If the by-elections are banned, Khupe and Mwonzora will have control of all parliamentarians from the MDC Alliance and will be able to put her own people in the National Assembly.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of 129 returning fugitives

1 hr ago | 821 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

1 hr ago | 808 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

1 hr ago | 317 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

1 hr ago | 830 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

1 hr ago | 187 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

2 hrs ago | 525 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Fuel queues resurface

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

11 hrs ago | 4272 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

11 hrs ago | 3932 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

13 hrs ago | 4914 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

13 hrs ago | 3148 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

14 hrs ago | 2837 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

14 hrs ago | 5299 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

15 hrs ago | 4874 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

16 hrs ago | 3902 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

16 hrs ago | 4058 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

16 hrs ago | 3570 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1782 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

17 hrs ago | 512 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

17 hrs ago | 1004 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

17 hrs ago | 314 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

17 hrs ago | 3664 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

17 hrs ago | 1675 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa ready for war

17 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

18 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

18 hrs ago | 522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days