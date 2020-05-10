Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The arrest of Mutasa South legislator recently while distributing food to the community at a time when the nation is on lockdown has been viewed as an aid to starvation.


Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that on 21 April, it was reported that the Mutasa South legislator was arrested for distributing mealie. 

"Regai Tsunga the Member of Parliament for Mutasa South Constituency and member of MDC Alliance was arrested by the police in Palmerston low density suburb ward 11 Mutare Central," reads the report.

"This was against the background of extreme stress and hunger during the coronavirus lockdown which had led to starvation as many people were failing to make ends meet."

ZPP said the legislator was then charged for contravening Statutory Instrument 83/2020 in a suspected political motivated arrest as other legislators had been doing similar programmes in their areas and were not arrested.

Source - Byo24news

