Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

List of 129 returning fugitives

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
AT least 129 criminals and suspects who fled the country after committing various offences are among the returnees from Botswana, South Africa and other countries. The returnees are being sent to various isolation centres across the country where they will be quarantined for 21 days, as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus. Police have already started profiling fugitives and suspects who fled the country.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the fugitives and suspects would be taken to various courts once they are released.

"They have been taken to various isolation centres where they will be managed during the 21 days of quarantine. "As you know there is a lot of information, which is filtering in relation to the nature of the crimes they could have committed either in this country or Botswana and South Africa where they are coming from. "The profiling process will also give us direction on how to manage them during and after their quarantine period," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said 16 suspects were as of yesterday isolated in Matabeleland South while 20 were sent to Matabeleland North. Bulawayo province received 30, Manicaland seven, Midlands got 15 while two others were quarantined in Mashonaland Central. Masvingo and Midlands provinces received 15 each, while one was isolated in Mashonaland East. Two people had been sent to Mashonaland Central as of yesterday.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

1 hr ago | 808 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

1 hr ago | 318 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

1 hr ago | 833 Views

Push to stop by-elections

1 hr ago | 490 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

1 hr ago | 187 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Fuel queues resurface

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

11 hrs ago | 4272 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

11 hrs ago | 3933 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

13 hrs ago | 4915 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

14 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

14 hrs ago | 2837 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

14 hrs ago | 5300 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

15 hrs ago | 4875 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

16 hrs ago | 3905 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

16 hrs ago | 4058 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

16 hrs ago | 3571 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1782 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

17 hrs ago | 512 Views

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

17 hrs ago | 1004 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

17 hrs ago | 314 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

17 hrs ago | 3666 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

17 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

17 hrs ago | 1676 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa ready for war

17 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

18 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

18 hrs ago | 522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days