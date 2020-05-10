Mudzuri break ranks with Chamisa camp

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Taking the electorate for granted is when MDC-T recalls MDC-A MPs who defeated MDC-T candidates.



Boycotting the parliament, pending consultations with the electorate, is an act of protest and the right to protest is protected by the constitution.



Who voted for you Mudzuri? pic.twitter.com/zCEnkjtFqr — Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 (@PacheduZW) May 12, 2020

Former MDC Vice President Elias Mudzuri says the decision by Nelson Chamisa led Executive to withdraw MPs from parliament was against rule of law and good governance.In a tweet on Tuesday Mudzuri said, "Parliament's main institutional function is to make laws and constitution. For MPs to boycott Parly in support of those that breach constitutions, disrespect courts and rule of law is taking the electorate for granted."He urged MDC to go to an extraordinary congress to right the wrongs that were made by the MDC Founding President Morgan Tsvangirai when he appointed the two Vice Presidents Mudzuri and Chamisa."Extraordinary Congress is an opportunity given by God to do things right. No more politics of hate, threats, violence, intimidation and vote buying. Victory is ours if unity, peace and love characterise the road to EOC and after."MDC Alliance deputy secretary general Jameson Timba told the media recently that the party had disengaged from Parliament and begun consultations with structures."We are heading to a mass resignation of our parliamentarians and this will force us to a by-election, where the people will decide. We decided that as leaders we can't impose our decisions on the people. They are the ones who elected us, so they should define our next step," he said.Last week, lawyer and political analyst Alex Magaisa said the chaos in the opposition party was being orchestrated by the ruling Zanu PF party, which he alleges wants to force through a government of national unity (GNU) with a weak opposition."The regime wants a GNU with a weak and submissive opposition it can control. They can tell the world that they are now working with the MDC," he said.