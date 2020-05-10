Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's party

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
EX-MINISTER Walter Mzembi's party has been rocked by further turmoil amid reports the new custodians of the fledgling opposition were at odds over a possible merger with Saviour Kasukuwere.

The People's Party, as it is known, was recently dumped by the exiled former tourism minister and deputy president Godfrey Gandawa amid differences on what path the party could take.

Gandawa is also former Higher and Tertiary Education minister who served in the now defunct Robert Mugabe government.

But soon after it was ditched by the two ex-Zanu PF politicians, fresh problems have rocked the party with a power wrangle emerging between secretary general Lloyd Msipa and treasurer general Agrippa Masiyakurima.

The two are squabbling over possible merger with Kasukuwere, another former cabinet minister and ex-Zanu PF official who has formed his own political outfit.

Masiyakurima claims he has assumed control of the party.

"It was business as usual, when I started getting calls from different people asking me what would be the problem if Saviour Kasukuwere would join us.

"I made it clear to them it was a non-starter because he had betrayed us, and he wanted to go back to Zanu-PF and he is toxic and divisive," Masiyakurima said in a statement.

"We later connected dots and realised there was a Grand Scheme being led by Lloyd and Saviour, they wanted to take power from president Mzembi and deputy pres Gandawa at the conference.

"We unearthed the other schemes of joining other groups forming a National Transitional Authority with Ibbo Mandaza, and Zanu-PF; or joining Terrorists in Mozambique to invade Zimbabwe.

"He Msipa illegally wrote me a Suspension letter at 2am, and the President decided to make the record straight the following day by giving him a letter they had counter signed with Deputy President, which was addressing several issues, including mine.

"I decided to fight for our party, since we already lost a lot of money funding it for the party to be where it is today.

"I am now The Captain of the Ship, will make executive decisions for the best interests of the Party for now and I will appoint an Interim Leadership Structure soon."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'ZANU PF - MDC in GNU talks....elections to be suspended for 7 years'

16 mins ago | 67 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Mutumwa Mawere

35 mins ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses reports of mandatory 5-year ban on SA Returnees

56 mins ago | 205 Views

Omalayitsha Haulage trucks stranded in Beitbridge?

1 hr ago | 897 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases rise to 37

1 hr ago | 529 Views

Boy dies mysteriously in Glendale, as witchcraft comes under scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mudzuri break ranks with Chamisa camp

2 hrs ago | 1943 Views

WATCH: 48 000 people to die of Coronavirus in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe top artists release Coronavirus song

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa guns for Vice Presidency?

3 hrs ago | 2703 Views

List of 129 returning fugitives

5 hrs ago | 3736 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

5 hrs ago | 3850 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

5 hrs ago | 945 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Push to stop by-elections

5 hrs ago | 1421 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 497 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

6 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

6 hrs ago | 391 Views

Fuel queues resurface

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

6 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

6 hrs ago | 484 Views

Vimbai MUtinhiri weds Nigerian lover

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Police profile 129 returning fugitives

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

MDC veterans back Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Botswana slides into dictatorship'

15 hrs ago | 5163 Views

PHOTO: Inside the new parliament building

15 hrs ago | 4802 Views

MDC leaders abused for telling Chamisa the truth

17 hrs ago | 5454 Views

MDC mayor happy with Hwende's Parly expulsion

17 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Zimbabwe level two lockdown in its final week

18 hrs ago | 3100 Views

WATCH: Komichi speaks on Mnangagwa's legitimacy

18 hrs ago | 6056 Views

Perence Shiri goes after Kasukuwere's oranges

19 hrs ago | 5615 Views

Harare MDC MPs show Mwonzora the middle finger

20 hrs ago | 4167 Views

General Sibusiso Moyo takes Mutodi head on

20 hrs ago | 4556 Views

National Disability Dialogue donates to disabled people in Harare

20 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mhunga bus owner dies

20 hrs ago | 3983 Views

4 hospitalised after explosion

20 hrs ago | 1104 Views

PHOTOS: Chinese medical brigade descend on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

21 hrs ago | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days