Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases rise to 37
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported one more COVID-19 positive case to take the number of confirmed cases to 37.
In its coronavirus (COVID-19) update for 11 May 2020 released on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health said cumulatively, Zimbabwe has conducted a total of 12 498 rapid screening tests and 10 598 PCR diagnostic tests to date.
The Ministry said Case #37 was recorded from one of the PCR tests done in Harare and more details on the case will be given in the next update.
