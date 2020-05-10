Latest News Editor's Choice


Omalayitsha Haulage trucks stranded in Beitbridge?

by Mandla Ndlovu
Haulage trucks that have taken the role of cross border traders are reportedly stranded at the Beitbridge border post after they were charged lots of money to cross to enter the Zimbabwean side.

Unverified audios of people saying they are truck drivers have gone viral on the internet.

On the audios, the drivers are heard complaining that they are being charged lots of money to enter the country.


Last month the Chronicle reported that due to the lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe, omalayitsha have not been able to move freely, forcing enterprising Zimbabweans to make use of drivers of essential cargo trucks instead.

Truck drivers are allowed to cross borders, from which other forms of traffic have been banned, in a move meant to ensure that the country has adequate stocks of essential goods.




Most Popular In 7 Days