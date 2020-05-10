Covid-19 Lockdown blues - Chirundu man sodomize 3 boys over wild fruits

News / National

by Naume Muza

A 27-year-old Chirundu man appeared in court facing three counts of sodomizing three minors aged ten and nine years after luring them with baobab wild fruits at the border town.Herbert Chamunorwa of house number 277, New Stands, Chirundu appeared before Karoi magistrate Godwill Mavenge facing three counts of contravening section 66 (1) (a) (11) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9,23 of indecent assault when he sodomized three minors.State prosecutor Gerald Dhamusi told the court that the accused first committed the crime sometime in April 2020 on a day unknown to the prosecutor.He is alleged to have committed the sexual act upon one victim aged 10 years whom he collected from his parent's residence.He had claimed that he wanted to help him fetch wild fruits from baobab tree called mawuyu in Shona, now popular among starving residents in Chirundu town.Upon arrival in the bush, accused forced the minor to lie facing downwards and had sexual intercourse with him.After the act, accused fled from the scene.The court also heard that sometime in April 2020 but on a date unknown to the prosecutor, accused approached yet another ten year boy at their residence and asked if he could be accompanied to fetch wild fruits and also sexually abused the minor while they were in the bush.'Although the minor tried to escape, accused overpowered the minor before he sexually abusing him,' Dhamusi told the court.On the third count, accused lured the nine year old victim who he said wanted to fetch wild fruits for him if he accompanied him into the bush.This occurred on 5 May 2020.'After collecting enough fruits, complainant told accused that he wanted to go home, but accused convinced him that they must take a rest. Instead he claimed that he wanted to do some press up exercise. No sooner than he later, accused continued his devious act by stripping naked the minor aged nine years. Complainant screamed but no one came to his rescue. Accused fled from the scene of crime,' the court heard.However, complainant noticed some strains from his anus that prompted him to make a police report.'As the case of accused was being investigated, the other two complainants divulged that they had been sexually abused by the suspect,' Dhamusi further added.However, magistrate Mavenge did not ask Chamunorwa to plead but instead remanded him in custody for medical examination.His next day of routine remand is 15 May 2020.