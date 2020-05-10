Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

by Mandla Ndlovu
35 secs ago | Views
Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has reported that thieves broke into Ekusileni Medical Centre last night and got away with a compressor and components of a borehole switch.

The unknown thieves are said to have cut a fence at the rear of the facility to gain entry.


The hospital was the brainchild of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo.

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

