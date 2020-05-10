BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Surely, who that? — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 12, 2020

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has reported that thieves broke into Ekusileni Medical Centre last night and got away with a compressor and components of a borehole switch.The unknown thieves are said to have cut a fence at the rear of the facility to gain entry.The hospital was the brainchild of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo.This is a developing story…