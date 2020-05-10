News / National
BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre
Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has reported that thieves broke into Ekusileni Medical Centre last night and got away with a compressor and components of a borehole switch.
The unknown thieves are said to have cut a fence at the rear of the facility to gain entry.
The hospital was the brainchild of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo.
This is a developing story…
Reports indicate that thieves broke into Ekusileni Medical Centre last night and got away with a compressor and components of a borehole switch. They cut a fence at the rear of the facility to gain entry.— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 12, 2020
Surely, who that?
Source - Byo24News