Harrison quits from Bosso

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago
HIGHLANDERS coach Mark Harrison is set to announce his departure from the club this morning.

The Briton, who joined Highlanders at the beginning of the year only took charge of one match, the Castle Challenge Cup which Bosso lost 2-0 to the league champions.

Sources said Harrison, who the club was negotiating with for a salary cut due to Covid-19 effects, has decided to  leave the club.

More to follow....



Source - chronicle

