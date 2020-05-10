Latest News Editor's Choice


Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

by Staff reporter
Investigating officers handling the matter in which six police officers allegedly brutally assaulted two Cowdray Park women during the lockdown period have agreed to investigate a high ranking police officer who is accused of partaking in the ordeal, CITE reported.

The women's legal representative, Nqobani Sithole of Ncube Attorneys told CITE that an identification parade which was supposed to take place on Monday was postponed as the police agreed to carry out further investigations of one senior officer only identified as Superintendent Masimba.

The six officers were initially set to appear at Western Commonage Magistrate's Court, Saturday, but could not as the lawyers raised concerns of shoddy investigations.

Sithole said they raised concerns that Superintendent Masimba cannot be investigated by a lower ranking official.



The lawyer noted a consensus was reached that Superintendent Masimba be investigated by a senior official.



On Saturday, Sithole implored the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to redo the investigations before the matter is brought before the courts.

The two women, Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu, who are sisters, claim they were handcuffed, assaulted, labelled ‘prostitutes' and tribally insulted by police officers based at the Cowdray Park police base after they had gone to the shops to buy some foodstuffs on April 16.

The accused police officers are Simbarashe Bvekwa, Tichaona Zariro, Patson Gumoreyi, Elizabeth Denhere, Zibusiso Masuku and Christabel Munyondo.

Source - cite.org

