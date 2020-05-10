Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 secs ago | Views
Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says the American government is in the process of reviewing the Zimbabwe sanctions list by adding a network of criminals who are looting public funds.

In a tweet on Tuesday Chin'ono said, "My very RELIABLE sources in Washington tell me that one of the biggest criminal syndicates used to LOOT the Zimbabwean State through programs like Command Agriculture will soon be on the American sanctions list! Delays were caused by Covid-19 pandemic!"

America recently added the former notorious Presidential Guard Commander Anselem Sanyatwe and the feared State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube on the list.


Commenting on the matter, Professor Jonathan said, "There's no prize for guessing that it's Queen Bee Tagwirei, Mnangagwa's Peter, and his Sakunda syndicate that have siphoned USD billions of command agriculture funds to acquire illgotten assets and to stash in offshore bank accounts, most of which have been traced to Mauritius!"

Source - Byo24News

