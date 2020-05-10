Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I love the humor our people have as we go through these trying times. My brother indava so😜🙈. God bless and stay safe😊 https://t.co/Qkr73oKPem — Shingi Munyeza (@ShingiMunyeza) May 12, 2020

I will leave 3 articles here, one written by my sister Charity Maodza, another written by another one of my sisters, Nicole Hondo and the other written by myself. #Food4Thoughthttps://t.co/JXulGvV9w8…https://t.co/ONbAiLPZL1…https://t.co/jilO5BQshT… — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 6, 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Shingi Munyeza has insinuated that Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana is behind the Twitter account called Charity Maodza.The matter came to light after the said Maodza account posted a tweet saying, "Spot the similarities. Bishop Abel Muzorewa and Pastor Shingi Munyeza.The history of Zimbabwe is littered with stories of self-centered church leaders who tried to antagonize the national cause but failed. Hiding behind the cloth to push political interests will not work."The Pastor responded to the tweet saying, "I love the humor our people have as we go through these trying times. My brother indava so. God bless and stay safe."The response by Pastor Munyeza fueled speculations by Twitter users that Mangwana was the 'brother' being pointed as the one behind the account.Mangwana has previously denied being linked to the account