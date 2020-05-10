Latest News Editor's Choice


Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Shingi Munyeza has insinuated that Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana is behind the Twitter account called     Charity Maodza.

The matter came to light after the said Maodza account posted a tweet saying, "Spot the similarities. Bishop Abel Muzorewa and Pastor Shingi Munyeza.The history of Zimbabwe is littered with stories of self-centered church leaders who tried to antagonize the national cause but failed. Hiding behind the cloth to push political interests will not work."

The Pastor responded to the tweet saying, "I love the humor our people have as we go through these trying times. My brother indava so. God bless and stay safe."
 
The response by Pastor Munyeza fueled speculations by Twitter users that Mangwana was the 'brother' being pointed as the one behind the account.

Mangwana has previously denied being linked to the account




Source - Byo24News

