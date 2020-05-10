Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that they have arrested a total of 26 398 people have so for violating the national lockdown regulations mainly for unnecessary movements.The police have urged the public to stay at home, save for those who have been exempted to provide essential services i.e medical, mining, and retail sectors."Replenishing of supplies should be done at the nearest shops/within a 5 km radius and gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol at shopping centres/private residents is illegal. The police will arrest all those who violate the law." The police said.In April, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba urged Zimbabweans to stay at home and follow the lockdown rules so that they avoid being arrested because it is cheaper to arrest people that incur costs of testing them for the deadly Coronavirus.