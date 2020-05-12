Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

News / National

by Fanuel Chinowaita

Police in Mutare have dispersed MDC Alliance Councillors who were doing their caucus meeting from their party Office today.

MDC Alliance Councillors wanted to see if there's anyone who has crossed line to Zanu pf funded MDC led by Thokozani, Mwonzora and Komichi.Speaking to Mutare Councillors they said they will remain unwavering on MDC Alliance and their President Chamisa."We are all clear on MDC Alliance and President Nelson Chamisa. Almost everyone has attended except for Councillor Chabuka who gave an apology."Out of 18 Councillors 17 have attended, the 19th Councillor is an independent one", said Deputy Chief whip Councillor John Nyamhoka.When we conducted Councillor Chabuka why he did not attend the caucus he said he is at work in Harare.He send the following statement, "Ladies and gentlemen, cdes and friends, the esteemed provincial leadership of manicaland and all party leadership for manicaland province."Unfortunately I have failed to attend this great and grand meeting as I am in Harare as I was attending to court. I have also encountered transport challenges but I had wanted to be with you."I wish to categorically state that I belong to MDC ALLIANCE as led by Our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and his executive."I also belong to the Manicaland Provincial Leadership of Hon Prosper C Mutseyami and his entire executive."May my apology and my affirmation to the leadership of Advocate N Chamisa and his executive and that of Manicaland Provincial Executive as led by Hon P C Mutseyami be read."Yours in Struggle Cllr Simon Chabuka (Ward 12)."Mutare Police's action as been viewed as political because last weekend it allowed a loosing candidate and businessman Esau Mupfumi to do his meeting. Police was also deployed from Mutare Central to protect him.Mupfumi is already campaigning to be the Member of Parliament for Chikanga Dangamvura after an MDC Alliance MP Prosper Mutseyami was unconstitutional recalled from the Parliament last week.