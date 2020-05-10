MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Most MDCT MPs who contested under MDC-Alliance today attended Parliamentary business, in defiance to Job Sikhala's declaration to boycott. The MPs are reportedly urging dialogue between firebrand Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora & the embattled former leader Nelson Chamisa — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) May 12, 2020

Members of Parliament belonging to the main faction of the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa are reported to have defied the instructions from their leader an d attended parliament on Tuesday.Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi reported that, "Most MDCT MPs who contested under MDC-Alliance today attended Parliamentary business, in defiance to Job Sikhala's declaration to boycott."Mutodi further alleged that the MPs are trying to find a way to unite the two warring MDC factions."The MPs are reportedly urging dialogue between firebrand Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora & the embattled former leader Nelson Chamisa."Mwonzora recently accused main MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of undermining other opposition officials.Mwonzora who was responding to a question on whether he has tried to engage Chamisa said, "Yes, we did through Honourable Elias Mudzuri. He tried to set an appointment with Advocate Chamisa. He was not forthcoming and we sense that he did not have enough respect for us. Maybe he thought that we don't matter."