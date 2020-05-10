Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
The Zanu PF leadership here has recommended that the late prominent Masvingo bus operator Tanda ‘Mhunga' Tavaruva be accorded provincial
liberation war hero status in recognition of the sterling job he did to aid Zimbabwe's fight for independence and after.

Tavaruva(84) succumbed to diabetes and hypertension at his Rhodene home on Monday afternoon having been unwell for a long time.

His son Godfrey Tavaruva said the late bus operator would be buried on Thursday at Mangwandi Cemetery in the city.

"We agreed as a family that burial will take place on Thursday. His wish was to buried next to his late son (Denis) who is buried there and a grave had long been reserved for that."

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said the ruling party had formally applied to the party national headquarters asking for Tavaruva to be accorded a provincial liberation war hero status.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days