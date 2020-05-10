Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT says it will engage more contractors to speed up the rehabilitation and widening of the Beitbridge- Harare highway which is currently underway with five contractors working on different sections of the road.With the 585 km stretch expected to be done and dusted by 2023, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Honourable Joel Biggie Matiza has disclosed government plans to add more contractors."2023 is the target and if we continue at this rate we should be able to reach our target, in fact, we are planning to put more contractors, 2 or 3 contractors and to make sure this is speeded up and to bring more players in this project," he said.The Minister this Monday inspected work being done by Masimba contractors who are working on the 20km stretch between Gokomere and the Masvingo-Harare tollgate.The five contractors on site are expected to complete their 20km stretches by the end of August, with the minister emphasizing the need for them to prioritise quality."As we know we have 5 contractors on the road, obviously we will want to warn the contractors not to over speed because if they don't do work well we will have to force them to redo," he added.Masimba Construction Project Manager, Mr Thomas Makwangudze was upbeat about completing their stretch by August."Despite the delays, we faced due to logistical challenges and the corona virus lock down, we are working to ensure that we are on time," said Makwangudze.200 km of the 585 km on the Beitbridge- Harare Highway is expected to be done by the end of the year.