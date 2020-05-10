Zanu PF official expelled

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central has expelled their official Goodman Musariri who was recently taken to court for insulting president Emmerson Mnangagwa and endorsing his deputy vice President Constantine Chiwenga.

The party provincial spokesperson Alfred Mufunga confirmed."We expelled Musariri from the party for his gross misconduct after he imposed himself as Chairperson of Masimba district in Mazowe," Mufunga said."His mission was to destroy the party we cannot have a party member who insults the president on social media that is totally unexpected hence he was expelled last weekend."Meanwhile, Musariri is on $300 bail for his alleged shenanigans after he called Mnangagwa to resign and Chiwenga to take over in their party WhatsApp group.His WhatsApp messages denounced Mnangagwa while endorsing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take over and the messages read as follows,"We agree that the likes of vaMnangagwa, who only has less than 18 years to live on this universe, must maximise his retirement time. After all, he has nothing to offer Zimbabwe except to loot it the more for 18 years," one of the messages read."I recommend that General Chiwenga takes over and be at liberty to formulate a GNU [government of national unity] that will adopt meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty."Mnangagwa must resign or retire early and be given a golden handshake as constructive dismissal. He needs the maximum of 18 years that he is left with under this universe!!"Another message read: "President vanoda kuti vasvike 2030 (he wants to get to 2030)? Thomas Mapfumo goes on to say 'achida kunyanya kunge achiiteiko aisa nyika munzara yakadai kubva 2017 (what more can he offer he has impoverished the nation)??"