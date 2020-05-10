Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF official expelled

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Mashonaland Central has expelled their official Goodman Musariri who was recently taken to court for insulting president Emmerson Mnangagwa and endorsing his deputy vice President Constantine Chiwenga.


The party provincial spokesperson Alfred Mufunga confirmed.

"We expelled Musariri from the party for his gross misconduct after he imposed himself as Chairperson of Masimba district in Mazowe," Mufunga said.

"His mission was to destroy the party we cannot have a party member who insults the president on social media that is totally unexpected hence he was expelled last weekend."

Meanwhile, Musariri is on $300 bail for his alleged shenanigans after he called Mnangagwa to resign and Chiwenga to take over in their party WhatsApp group.

His WhatsApp messages denounced Mnangagwa while endorsing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take over and the messages read as follows,"We agree that the likes of vaMnangagwa, who only has less than 18 years to live on this universe, must maximise his retirement time. After all, he has nothing to offer Zimbabwe except to loot it the more for 18 years," one of the messages read.

"I recommend that General Chiwenga takes over and be at liberty to formulate a GNU [government of national unity] that will adopt meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty.

"Mnangagwa must resign or retire early and be given a golden handshake as constructive dismissal. He needs the maximum of 18 years that he is left with under this universe!!"

Another message read: "President vanoda kuti vasvike 2030 (he wants to get to 2030)? Thomas Mapfumo goes on to say 'achida kunyanya kunge achiiteiko aisa nyika munzara yakadai kubva 2017 (what more can he offer he has impoverished the nation)??"

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

14 mins ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

38 mins ago | 175 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

1 hr ago | 465 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

2 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

2 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

2 hrs ago | 1716 Views

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

4 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Deportees escape from Beitbridge quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Harrison quits from Bosso

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Community broadcasting remains a strategic missing connection in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

5 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Covid-19 Lockdown blues - Chirundu man sodomize 3 boys over wild fruits

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

'ZANU PF - MDC in GNU talks....elections to be suspended for 7 years'

5 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Mutumwa Mawere

6 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses reports of mandatory 5-year ban on SA Returnees

6 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Omalayitsha Haulage trucks stranded in Beitbridge?

6 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases rise to 37

6 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's party

7 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Boy dies mysteriously in Glendale, as witchcraft comes under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Mudzuri break ranks with Chamisa camp

7 hrs ago | 3691 Views

WATCH: 48 000 people to die of Coronavirus in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1593 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe top artists release Coronavirus song

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa guns for Vice Presidency?

8 hrs ago | 3885 Views

List of 129 returning fugitives

10 hrs ago | 4897 Views

It's now clear why Tsvangirai couldn't ascend to power

10 hrs ago | 5200 Views

Mutasa MP's arrest for distributing food during knockdown aid starvation

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zacc must investigate Bulawayo police

10 hrs ago | 1170 Views

85 MDC Alliance legislators bootlicks Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 3531 Views

Push to stop by-elections

11 hrs ago | 1644 Views

MDC Councillor assaulted by police during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 560 Views

High Court stops repossession of Kasukuwere farm

11 hrs ago | 692 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway upgrade gathers momentum

11 hrs ago | 4589 Views

Zanu-PF councillors summoned over stolen food aid

11 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pair up for $1m armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe under EU financial crime spotlight

11 hrs ago | 715 Views

MDC Alliance MPs paraded to express Chamisa loyalty

11 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Man stabs friend for slaughtering dog

11 hrs ago | 582 Views

Trio invokes ancient Tonga custom in 'kidnap and rape' incident

11 hrs ago | 717 Views

Victoria Falls mayor disowns resignation letter

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Fuel queues resurface

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

NetOne to pay Bosso's last installment this monthend

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

11 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zimbabweans arrested for beer smuggling in SA

11 hrs ago | 479 Views

Nursing interviews decentralised

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

'RG staffer forced worker to resign at gunpoint'

11 hrs ago | 596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days