WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Dr Shingi Munyeza says the current system that is running the current is on the path of self-destruction.

In a lengthy interview with Heart n Soul's Blessed Mhlanga on Tuesday, Munyeza said the country needs young people with innovation who must take ownership of Zimbabwe and bring down the current system.

He said young people must not desire to leave the country, but desire to change the way the country is being run.






Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days