BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has reported that two new Coronavirus cases have been detected at a Chinese firm in Norton, a town in the outskirts of Harare.

Said Mliswa, "I've just received notice that 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the Chinese tile factory, Sunny Yi Feng. This is a blow as I've always been concerned about this site and my fears appear confirmed. All the staff there will now undergo mandatory testing and isolation."

Mliswa and the Chinese firm have previous running battles.

More details to follow…



