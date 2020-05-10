Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Embattled MDC leader Elias Mudziri is under fire on social media Twitter after denouncing the move by the Nelson Chamisa legislators who have agreed to boycott parliament sessessions in protest of the firing of four of their own legislators who were fired by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC party."Parliament's main institutional function is to make laws and constitution.For MPs to boycott Parly in support of those that breach constitutions,disrespect courts and rule of law is taking the electorate for granted," Engineer Elias Mudzuri said via Twitter.In response a Twitter user Rashweat Mukundi said,"Taking people for granted is being elected as MDC alliance, competing with Khupes MDC T then turn around and handover the parly and seats to same people the electorate did not vote for.If voters wanted MDC T they would have voted for it.""I use to see you as the more measured one of this lot. If this is the future then l am really scared," said Bla B.Benevolence Mudenda labelled Mudzuri a fool."There is no more need to find fools of this Calibre.""We are the electorate therefore we are in support of what they are doing!! Iwewe baya neChiProject chako," Cannan Chiradza said.Some doubted his engineer credentials."This man is not an engineer ,he is an artisan," T Matsilele Charles said."An engineer could have reasoned better,"added ezikiel chihondo.Meanwhile, the fight between MDC T and MDC Alliance has caused serious confusion among the electorate.