Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
LOCAL Government Minister July Moyo has nullified the election as mayor, of Victoria Falls Ward 5 Councillor Richard Mguni and reinstated Somveli Dlamini, who was fired from the job by embattled MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Moyo last week reinstated Dlamini back to his post as councillor for ward 9 but MDC Alliance aligned councillors quickly elected Mguni to the post of mayor.

The move sparked fierce protests from Dlamini who was adamant his reinstatement as councillor meant he was to return to his post as the town's first resident.

However, Minister Moyo wrote to the municipality Tuesday stating Dlamini remained mayor.

He said only a general election could remove a mayor from office.

"It has been brought to my attention that on May 7, 2020 at a meeting of Victoria Falls Municipality, an election was held for the position of Mayor of the town of Victoria Falls," Moyo wrote.

"Please note that in terms of Section 48 and 103 of the Urban Councils Act, a mayor is elected to the office after a general election and holds office until an election or until a successor is appointed.

"The Constitution in Section 278 provides for the due processes for the removal of a mayor or councillor and following my evenly referenced letter dated 5 May 2020, Cllr Somveli Dlamini was reinstated as a councillor.

"As such, there is no provision for an election of a new mayor as Cllr Dlamini regains his post until the end of his term of office.

"In terms of Section 316, I hereby order that the election of a new mayor of Victoria Falls is nullified and Cllr Dlamini continues in the office of Mayo."

There was confusion in the power corridors of the resort town's council after 10 MDC Alliance councillors ganged up against Dlamini, who has since aligned himself with reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora's faction.

This means Mguni lasted only five days in office and had not been sworn in.

In an interview earlier, Mguni had said as much as he had been elected, he did not harbour personal grudges against Dlamini who had referred to him as illegitimate.

"He is my brother. We worked together for a long time and I have nothing against him. Between me and him, we can never fight as we are brothers," Mguni has said.

Dlamini had remained hopeful saying his colleagues risked facing serious repercussions if they continued disrespecting Minister Moyo's directive reinstating him.

Dlamini had said the letter of reinstatement was enough to take him back to the office of Mayor as he had not resigned.

The tiff had almost turned nasty as Dlamini had reportedly confiscated keys for the mayor's vehicle while Mguni took office keys.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

43 mins ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

51 mins ago | 276 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

53 mins ago | 357 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

54 mins ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

55 mins ago | 172 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

55 mins ago | 118 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

57 mins ago | 150 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

57 mins ago | 128 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

60 mins ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

1 hr ago | 113 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

1 hr ago | 190 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

10 hrs ago | 6499 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

14 hrs ago | 1634 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

15 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

15 hrs ago | 4879 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

15 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

16 hrs ago | 3027 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

16 hrs ago | 7781 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

16 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

16 hrs ago | 844 Views

Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

17 hrs ago | 3510 Views

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

17 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

18 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Deportees escape from Beitbridge quarantine centre

18 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Harrison quits from Bosso

18 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Community broadcasting remains a strategic missing connection in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 361 Views

BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

19 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Covid-19 Lockdown blues - Chirundu man sodomize 3 boys over wild fruits

19 hrs ago | 1033 Views

'ZANU PF - MDC in GNU talks....elections to be suspended for 7 years'

20 hrs ago | 8509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days