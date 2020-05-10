Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The High Court has castigated high-profile individuals facing corruption charges for abusing bail conditions, seeking passports for travel for medical or business reasons not revealed in the original bail application and thus rendering the court-imposed restrictions ineffective.

The court also noted that some said they were too ill to stand trial, but were able to run around and travel. When setting bail conditions for those with resources to travel easily and who are facing serious charges, the courts normally seek more than just cash bail, also wanting the surety of the accused person's up-market home and especially stopping them from leaving Zimbabwe or living in another country. They usually have to frequently call at a police station near their home to prove they are still in the country.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda yesterday made a scathing attack on former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) chairperson Stanley Nyasha Kazhanje and former Zimbabwe National Road Administration chief executive Frank Chitukutuku. Both approached the High Court separately, and in the end unsuccessfully, seeking the temporary release of their travel documents.

Kazhanje, is out on bail pending his High Court appeal against both conviction and sentence for allegedly concealing a US$10 000 payment he received from Intratrek Zimbabwe chief executive Wicknell Chivayo, a conviction that earned him a one-year jail term. He wanted to have his passport returned to enable him travel to Mozambique on a business trip.

Chitukutuku is on bail pending trial and had asked for the release of his passport to travel to South Africa to seek urgent medical treatment. He is charged with abusing his office by corruptly influencing the awarding of contracts worth US$20 million for the rehabilitation of roads to Fremus Enterprisers (Pvt) Ltd without following tender procedures. Delivering the ruling in the case of Kazhanje, Justice Kwenda noted the former ZPC boss had systematically subverted the conditions of his recognisance under the guise of temporary variations.

It was the court's view that every condition of bail was there to serve a particular purpose separate and distinct from that served by the other conditions.

"All the conditions work together as a unit to ensure that the accused person or the convict does not flee or is incentivised to stand trial or prosecute his appeal," said Justice Kwenda. "Bail conditions are not tradeable commodities."

The court, he said, did not operate the commercial activity of barter and would only alter the bail conditions if it was of the opinion that it was necessary to do so. Justice Kwenda also took a judicial notice of the recent abuse of the temporary release of passports and waiver of reporting conditions by the high-profile individuals facing trial on corruption charges whose matters have come before the higher court.

"The fugitives are incapacitated by illness to attend court and yet alive and kicking for other purposes," he said. "While the accused can flee the jurisdiction without a passport, it is difficult to lawfully live in a foreign country without a passport. Therefore, the holding on to the passport acts as a restraint," he said dismissing the application.

The court also made similar observations on Chitukutuku, who could not explain why he failed to advise the court at his initial bail hearing that he required his passport to travel to South Africa for specialist treatment every three months. Thus, the judge said, a suspect who withholds information known to him at his or her bail application does so at his or her peril because they will not benefit from the restricted powers provided under the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act to vary the conditions.

The court found no merit in Chitukutuku's application and declined his request for the temporary release of his passport.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

43 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

43 mins ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

51 mins ago | 277 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

53 mins ago | 358 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

54 mins ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

55 mins ago | 175 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

56 mins ago | 119 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

57 mins ago | 150 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

57 mins ago | 128 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

60 mins ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

1 hr ago | 115 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

1 hr ago | 190 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

1 hr ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

1 hr ago | 707 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

10 hrs ago | 6500 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

14 hrs ago | 1634 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

15 hrs ago | 4178 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

15 hrs ago | 4879 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

15 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

16 hrs ago | 3027 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

16 hrs ago | 7781 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

16 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

16 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

16 hrs ago | 845 Views

Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

17 hrs ago | 3510 Views

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

17 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

18 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Deportees escape from Beitbridge quarantine centre

18 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Harrison quits from Bosso

18 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Community broadcasting remains a strategic missing connection in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 361 Views

BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

19 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Covid-19 Lockdown blues - Chirundu man sodomize 3 boys over wild fruits

19 hrs ago | 1033 Views

'ZANU PF - MDC in GNU talks....elections to be suspended for 7 years'

20 hrs ago | 8511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days