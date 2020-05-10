Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The trial of Marry Mubaiwa on assault charges had to be postponed yesterday as some witnesses were observing the lockdown in their rural homes and cannot travel.

Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is accused of assaulting the family maid, Delight Munyoro, at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over the custody of children.

The State, led by Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mr Teddy Kamuriwo, proposed to postpone the case to June 20. Since Mubaiwa had already been booked for surgery for June, the trial was deferred to July 27.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, indicated she was supposed to undergo a medical operation for injuries sustained in the Bulawayo blast at White City Stadium in 2018. The operation had been scheduled for June since it was assumed the assault trial would be over by then.

Mubaiwa appeared in court before regional magistrate Mr Trynois Utahwashe.

The State consented to the trial running from July 27 to 30. Mr Muchemwa said: "Your Worship, this matter was supposed to be coming for trial today, but some members of the public are not yet allowed to come to court.

"The investigating officer has said the witnesses travelled to their rural homes where they are during lockdown and because of that, we are unable to proceed with trial today.

 "We had suggested June 20 but I am advised by the defence that the accused person will be undergoing an operation during that period and they will be submitting the proof tomorrow."

Ms Mtetwa confirmed the development saying: "Your Worship, it is correct that today (yesterday) was the day for trial commencement, but we were told that witnesses are not available.

"The State had proposed a new date that is June 20, but my client is supposed to undergo an operation during the same month.

"The operation is due to the injuries she sustained during the Bulawayo blast. Also by June 20, she would not have fully recovered," she said.

Source - the herald

