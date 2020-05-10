Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

by Staff reporter
Government will not to back down on plans to repossess idle land from non-productive farmers, especially beneficiaries of land reform.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro reiterated that Government was prepared to either downsize farms or repossess land from those farmers who have not been contributing to the country's food security and national economy. He was speaking during the provincial launch of the winter wheat growing programme at Lamonte Farm, about 10km west of Masvingo city last Friday.

The farm belongs to Minister of State in Vice President Kembo Mohadi's office, Davis Marapira. The Deputy Minister said Masvingo was expected to put 800ha under winter wheat this year out of the 80 000ha national target, that will produce about 415 000 tonnes. "We no longer want to continue importing maize and wheat when we have enough water bodies to produce these crops. Take note that when food security in the country is poor, every other developmental project is suspended. That is very disastrous." He said Government was committed to assist farmers with irrigation implements and inputs to revive the country's agricultural sector.

"Winter wheat planting period is between April and the first week of June every year. We expect a bumper harvest this year since Government is mobilising farm and irrigation equipment for wheat farmers."

Marapira put 60ha under wheat at his farm, but cited water challenges for hampering plans to irrigate 220ha under the crop. "We ended up putting 60ha under wheat this year though there is capacity to grow wheat on 220ha under centre pivot irrigation. Water is a big challenge here. There is need to drill more boreholes to supply irrigation water and also repair weirs along Mucheke River to supply more water for our farming operations."

"There is also need to repair a damaged big dam at Victoria Ranch Farm, which used to be a major source of water for us. If more water becomes available, we will be able to increase the hectarage under wheat in future."

He paid tribute to President Mnangagwa and the Government for availing inputs to farmers early under the Command Agriculture initiative, saying this will add impetus to efforts to revive the country's agricultural sector and make Zimbabwe food self-sufficient.

Present at the winter wheat launch was the Minister State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and representatives of seed houses, among others.

Source - the herald

