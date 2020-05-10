Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 33-YEAR-OLD Harare woman, believed to be  linked to armed robbers, was arrested for hiding a gun in a maize field at her residence in Hatfield acting on instructions from her husband, who is at Harare Remand Prison.

Hazvinei Kashanga appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa, who remanded her to June 23 for routine remand.

The State led by Terence Mashaire had it that on May 5, 2020 detectives from CID Homicide received information that Kashanga had dug and hid firearms at No.77 Seke Road, Hatfield.

Acting on a tip-off, police from ZRP Hatfield teamed up with detectives from CID and proceeded to Kashanga's house.

Upon interviewing her, Kashanga revealed that she received instructions from another suspected armed robber's wife to hide the guns in the maize field. The armed robber, who was only identified as Emmanuel was arrested and appeared in court where he was jointly charged with two other suspects also identified on State papers as Choms and Albert. The three are in remand prison pending trial.

Upon searching her, Kashanga was found in possession of ammunition in her bedroom. She then allegedly led police to the maize field where a double barrel short gun and four sets of 12 bore live rounds were recovered. Kashanga was arrested and is expected to return to court on June 23 for her routine remand.

Source - the herald

